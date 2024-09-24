111th Grey Cup Playoff Scenarios - Week 17

TORONTO - The following scenarios are in play this week.

EAST DIVISION

MTL WIN or OTT LOSS = Montreal claims East Division title; earns the right to host the Eastern Final at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 9 at 3 p.m. ET

OTT WIN = OTT clinches postseason berth

WEST DIVISION

WPG WIN = WPG clinches postseason berth

CROSSOVER RULE

If the fourth-place team in Division A - A4 - has more points than the third-place team in Division B - B3 (they cannot be tied), A4 will cross over and take the place of B3 in terms of playoff seeding. A4 will then compete against B2 in the Division B Semi-final.

PLAYOFF PICTURE

In Week 13, Montreal clinched a playoff berth for a fifth straight season.

WEEK 17 SCHEDULE

Fri., Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET | EDM at WPG

Fri., Sept. 27 at 10:30 p.m. ET | HAM at BC

Sat., Sept. 28 at 3 p.m. ET | OTT at SSK

Sat., Sept. 28 7 p.m. ET | MTL at TOR

