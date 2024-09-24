Boatmen Sign Five Americans

September 24, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts announced they have signed the following players: LB Clayton Glasco, DL Jalen Green, DB Willie Drew, and DB Derek Slywka.

Glasco, 6-0, 225lbs, spent the last two years with the San Diego Strikeforce and Bay Area Panthers of the Indoor Football League. The linebacker recorded 40 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and one interception in 2023. The Indiana State alum spent two seasons with the Sycamores, tallying 117 tackles, 18 for loss, 4.5 sacks, and one interception in 20 career games. Ranked 20th nationally with 9.6 tackles per game during his senior season. Before ISU, the Ohio native played at Monroe College where he would add 75 tackles in 2017.

Green, 6-1, 245lbs, spent four seasons at James Madison University with a spectacular senior season. The Baltimore native would capture a number of accolades including Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year, All-American honours, and First-Team All-Conference while setting school records for sacks and sacks in a game (5). Green finished his 2023 season with 50 tackles, 21 for loss, 15.5 sacks, one interception, and two forced fumbles in nine games. For his career, the defensive lineman recorded 97 tackles, 31.5 for loss, 20.5 sacks, two interceptions, and three forced fumbles in 47 games for the Dukes.

Drew, 6-0, 185lbs, most recently spent time with the Carolina Panthers during their training camp this season. The Virginia State alum was CIAA Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 after compiling 34 tackles, six interceptions, and 16 pass breakups in 10 games played. Drew would play 28 games at VSU, recording 99 tackles, 11 interceptions, 39 pass deflections, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Before VSU, the Virginia native played two seasons at James Madison.

Slywka, 6-3, 215lbs, spent mini-camp with the Indianapolis Colts in 2024. The Waterloo, NY native played four years at Ithaca University (2020-2023) and was an AP First-Team All-American and First-Team All-Conference as a Senior. The defensive back would finish 2023 with 51 tackles, six interceptions, 16 pass deflections, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick. For his career at Ithaca, Slywka tallied 119 tackles, 11 interceptions, 30 pass deflections, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and four blocked kicks.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from September 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.