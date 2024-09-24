CFL Honour Roll: Week 16 - Harris Earns Player of the Week

TORONTO - Trevor Harris, Jameer Thurman and the Saskatchewan Roughriders' offensive line are at the head of the class for Week 16 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades - a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 16: OFFENCE

QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan Roughriders | SSK 37 - CGY 29

PFF Player Grade: 92.5

16-of-18 passing (89 per cent) for 248 yards (13.8 average), including one 35-yard pass

Three rushes, including a season-high 14-yard effort

16th passing touchdown and second rushing major of the season

152.1 efficiency rating

CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 16: DEFENCE

LB | Jameer Thurman | Saskatchewan Roughriders | SSK 37 - CGY 29

PFF Player Grade: 79.7

50 total defensive snaps

Five defensive tackles

Second interception of the season

79.5 Grade on 31 coverage snaps

CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 16: OFFENSIVE LINE

Saskatchewan Roughriders | SSK 37 - CGY 29

PFF unit grade: 84.8

Top-3 performers

Trevon Tate | 91.7

Trevor Reid | 77.7

Logan Ferland | 75.0

CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 16

(POS | Name | Team | Grade)

QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan | 92.5

RB | Ryquell Armstead | Saskatchewan | 86.2

REC | Kian Schaffer-Baker | Saskatchewan | 85.4

OL | Trevon Tate | Saskatchewan | 91.7

DL | Mustafa Johnson | Montreal | 79.3

LB | Jameer Thurman | Saskatchewan | 79.7

DB | Tarvarus McFadden | Toronto | 76.1

RET | Mario Alford | Saskatchewan | 80.8

K/P | Marc Liegghio | Hamilton | 79.9

ST | Jacob Roberts | Calgary | 84.8

2024 TOP GRADES (OFF/DEF)

(Grade | Week | POS | Name | Team)

94.6 | W2 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | BC

94.0 | W1 | QB | Jake Maier | Calgary

93.9 | W11 | QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan

93.6 | W5 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | BC

93.0 | W3 | QB | McLeod Bethel-Thompson | Edmonton

92.7 | W9 | DB | Royce Metchie | Toronto

92.5 | W16 | QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan

92.5 | W1 | DL | Jared Brinkman | Toronto

92.0 | W3 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | BC

91.7 | W16 | OL | Trevon Tate | Saskatchewan

