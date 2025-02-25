Roughnecks Acquire Goaltender Nick Rose from the Toronto Rock

February 25, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Roughnecks today announce the acquisition of goaltender Nick Rose from the Toronto Rock. The trade also includes defenseman Tyler Hendrycks, and a 4th round pick in the 2025 Draft coming to Calgary. In exchange the Roughnecks have sent defenseman Robert Hudson and goaltender Gowah Abrams to Toronto, along with Calgary's first round pick in 2026.

Rose was originally drafted by the Toronto Rock in the 3rd round, 28th overall in the 2008 NLL Entry Draft. He made his NLL debut in the 2010 season after being acquired by the Boston Blazers, and after a brief season in Calgary with the Roughnecks, Rose was traded to the Toronto Rock in 2012. The Orangeville, Ontario native debuted in Toronto at the end of the 2012 season and has since gone on to be named to the All-League Second team in 2021-22 and 2022-23 and was awarded Goaltender of the Year in 2023-24.

"Nick is a top tier goalie in the league" said Roughnecks General Manager, Mike Board, "We're excited to be able to acquire him and add him to the group as we battle for a playoff spot".

Tyler Hendrycks, 23, was selected in the 2nd round 35th overall by the Toronto Rock in the 2022 NLL Draft and made his debut for Toronto in December 2023 after spending the 2022-23 season on the Physically Unable to Perform List. He scored a goal in his first outing and has since gone on to tally seven points in nine games played for the Rock.

"Tyler is a strong player and brings a lot of compete and drive to our squad. He is versatile defender who can play both ends of the floor," said Board.

"We want to thank both Robert and Gowah for their time and commitment to the Roughnecks and wish them well as they continue their careers".

The Roughnecks head to Colorado this week to take on the Mammoth, who also sit at 6-5 alongside Calgary in the NLL Standings. Game is set for 7:00pm mst on Saturday March 1, and fans can catch all the action on TSN+ and NLL+. The Riggers will be back on home turf on Saturday, March 15th for the biggest St Patrick's Day Party in Calgary, tickets are available now at www.CalgaryRoughnecks.com/tickets.

NICK ROSE - GOALTENDER

HOMETOWN: Orangeville, ON DOB: February 11, 1988

HEIGHT: 6'0" WEIGHT: 285 lbs.

SHOOTS: Right

NLL REGULAR SEASON GP G A PTS W L GA SVS GAA SV %

Boston Blazers 2009-2011 27 0 1 1 1 1 11 58 8.13 .848

Calgary Roughnecks 2012 5 0 0 0 0 0 10 17 18.5 .630

Toronto Rock 2012-2025 188 3 80 83 96 65 1700 6196 10.5 .784

Regular Season Career 220 3 81 84 97 66 1721 6271 10.7 .782

NLL PLAYOFFS GP G A PTS W L GA SVS GAA SV %

Toronto Rock 2012-2025 20 0 4 4 4 8 154 419 11.23 0.650

TYLER HENDRYCKS - DEFENSE

HOMETOWN: Stittsville, ON DOB: November 1, 2001

HEIGHT: 6'4" WEIGHT: 215 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

NLL STATS GP G A PTS PIM LB CTO BLK

2023-24 Regular Season 5 3 2 5 0 4 0 1

2024-25 Regular Season 4 0 2 2 2 8 3 1

Regular Season Career 9 3 4 7 2 12 3 2

