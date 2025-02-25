Rock Trade Mitch de Snoo and Chris Corbeil to Philadelphia

February 25, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Oakville, ON - Toronto Rock Owner, President, and General Manager Jamie Dawick announced today that the team has traded defenders Mitch de Snoo and Chris Corbeil to Philadelphia in exchange for their 2025 first round pick.

"This move is also reflective of both where we are and where we want to be," said Dawick. "These are two great players that are both even better people away from the floor. When you're in the position we're in, you have to make difficult decisions, but with our current record it was time to put a focus on the future and putting us in the best position to compete for a championship again in the coming seasons."

This trade comes on the heels of the Rock's today's earlier trade that sent Nick Rose, Tyler Hendrycks and a 2025 fourth round pick.

A member of the Rock for four seasons, de Snoo's impact on the Rock has been massive, including his 2022 NLL Defensive Player of the Year campaign. He's a professional both on and off the floor and revered as a great leader by his teammates.

The same can be said for Chris Corbeil who was in his third season with the Rock. After signing with the Rock prior to the 22-23 season, the three-time NLL champion has been hampered by injuries while a member of the Rock, but he'll now head to Philadelphia to pursue a fourth NLL title.

Both players heading from the Rock to the Wings are eligible to become unrestricted free agents after this season.

The addition of another first round pick in this year's draft brings the Rock's total to three first round picks for the 2025 NLL Draft. The Rock hold their own pick, along with Las Vegas' and now Philadelphia's.

In a corresponding series of roster moves, the Rock have placed Phil Mazzuca on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List and have also placed Luke Robinson on the Active Roster from the Practice Roster.

The Rock (3-8) are currently on a bye week and will resume their chase for a playoff spot on Friday, March 7 in Halifax against the Thunderbirds.

