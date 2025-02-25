Player Transaction

The Toronto Rock have traded Nick Rose, Tyler Hendrycks and their fourth round selection in the 2025 Entry Draft to the Calgary Roughnecks in exchange for Gowah Abrams, Robert Hudson and their first round selection in the 2026 Entry Draft.

