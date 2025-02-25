Jamieson Makes 47 Saves & Piatelli Steps up in Win: By the Numbers Presented by Storedtech

ALBANY, NY - It was a bounce back game for the Albany FireWolves and for players like Doug Jamieson and John Piatelli who stepped up to help deliver a win against the Philadelphia Wings this past Saturday.

Let's go By The Numbers Presented By StoredTech and look at some of the key numbers from this past weekend's game. View game stats here: ALBANY VS PHILADELPHIA

47 Saves By Doug Jamieson

Whether it was a step-down shot, a shot in tight, or dunk attempt from behind the net, Jamieson made save after incredible save to hold off the Wings with 47 saves on 53 shots. It's no secret that he has had struggles this season, but the coaching staff has shown their faith in him as their starter for the long haul. The Six Nations, ON native looked more comfortable and efficient in his stops as Philadelphia threw everything they had at him. In this game he also hit the impressive milestone of playing 5,000 minutes in net which he has hit in his eighth National Lacrosse League (NLL) season. When Jamieson is feeling good in net, he makes the case for being the best goalie in the world. Now he must keep that momentum going into a crucial set of games for the FireWolves.

6 Goals Allowed By The FireWolves Defense

The FireWolves made some big changes to their defense ahead of their game against the Wings that paid dividends as they only allowed 6 goals against in the win. This performance was due to a combination of Assistant Coach Darryl Gibson moving from coaching the offense to guiding the defense, the implementation of a different high-pressure system, and Jamieson playing stellar in net. Defenders like Will Johansen, Colton Watkinson, and Zac Masson smothered the Wings forwards and frustrated them all game long. The defensive unit shined when they were needed most and will need to continue that type of play for the rest of the season.

5 Points A Career-High By John Piatelli

Piatelli made his return to the offense, after not playing in Albany's last game against Ottawa, and would put on a career best performance of 5 points on 2 goals and 3 assists that were crucial for the FireWolves win over the Wings. The righty from Wrentham, MA plays with a physical and crafty style that compliments fellow righties Alex Simmons, Tye Kurtz, and Travis Longboat, but this game it was his turn to score the big goals. He makes his impact by working hard to set picks, driving hard to the net, and battling for tough loose balls. Now in his third season with the FireWolves, Piatelli is showing that he can be a difference maker when he is needed most.

Next up for Albany is a trip west down the I90 to face the Rochester Knighthawks at Blue Cross Arena on Friday, February 28. The FireWolves next home game is on Saturday, March 15 at MVP Arena for Marvel Super Hero Night.

