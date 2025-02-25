Player Transactions

The Philadelphia Wings have released Christian Scarpello from the Hold Out List.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Practice Player Jordan Stouros from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Hayden Fox from the Draft List.

The Toronto Rock have traded Mitch de Snoo and Chis Corbeil to the Philadelphia Wings in exchange for Philadelphia's first round selection in the 2025 Entry Draft.

The Toronto Rock have placed Phil Mazzuca on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Luke Robinson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

