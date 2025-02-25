Player Transactions
February 25, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release
The Colorado Mammoth have placed Zed Williams on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Kai George on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)
The Colorado Mammoth have released Matt Dunn from the Protected Player List.
The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have traded Shane Simpson to the Philadelphia Wings in exchange for Holden Cattoni.
The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Practice Player Max Wayne on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
