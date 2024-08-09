Roster Move 8-9
August 9, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release
MADISON, ALABAMA - The Los Angeles Angels have activated right-handed pitcher John O'Reilly to the Rocket City Trash Pandas active roster.
The Trash Pandas roster is now at 27 players.
O'Reilly was placed on the development list on August 2 and previously made 16 appearances and eight starts for Rocket City this season.
Rocket City Trash Pandas Roster Moves - August 9, 2024
RHP John O'Reilly is activated to the Rocket City Trash Pandas from the development list
Rocket City Trash Pandas Active Roster - 27 Active Players
For additional media information, please contact Logan Bourandas (lbourandas@trashpandasbaseball.com)
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from August 9, 2024
- Biscuits Fall to Shuckers 11-1 on Friday Night - Montgomery Biscuits
- Moore Does It Again - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Gladney and Veras Hit Home Runs to Lead Barons to a 6-4 Win at Rocket City Friday Night - Birmingham Barons
- Moore Does It Again - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Miller Masterful in 2-1 Wahoos' Win - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
- Roster Move 8-9 - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Game Info: Friday, August 9 vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos: 6:35 PM: Trustmark Park - Mississippi Braves
- Barons Comeback Falls Short 7-5 at Rocket City on Thursday Night - Birmingham Barons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rocket City Trash Pandas Stories
- Moore Does It Again
- Moore Does It Again
- Roster Move 8-9
- Trash Pandas Hold on for Back-To-Back Wins
- Moore Settles the Score in Walk-off Winner