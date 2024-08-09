Roster Move 8-9

August 9, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

MADISON, ALABAMA - The Los Angeles Angels have activated right-handed pitcher John O'Reilly to the Rocket City Trash Pandas active roster.

The Trash Pandas roster is now at 27 players.

O'Reilly was placed on the development list on August 2 and previously made 16 appearances and eight starts for Rocket City this season.

