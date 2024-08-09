Moore Does It Again

August 9, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Alabama -The Rocket City Trash Pandas fell short against the Birmingham Barons in a 6-4 defeat despite the second two-homer game of the week from infielder Christian Moore.

The Barons recorded back-to-back home runs as designated hitter Wilfred Veras and outfielder DJ Gladney came through with two outs in the first inning against Rocket City starting pitcher Chase Chaney (L, 6-8).

Birmingham scored two more runs in the second as infielder Jason Matthews collected an RBI single. Later in the inning a throwing error from Trash Pandas shortstop David Mershon allowed third baseman Jason Matthews to score from first. That put the Barons ahead 4-0 after two frames with three runs being charged against Chaney.

Rocket City cut the deficit in half in the third with a two-run homer from Moore. It was Moore's fourth home run in five games with the Trash Pandas.

The Barons got the runs back in the sixth with a double from catcher Adam Hackenberg and single from infielder Taishi Nakawake to make it a 6-2 game.

In the bottom half, Moore struck again with a solo shot well over center-field for his second two-homer game as a Trash Panda. Moore's impressive surge now includes five home runs in a Rocket City uniform. After a single in the eighth, it became his second four-hit game this week. Moore has accounted for two of Rocket City's four-hit games this season.

Those two homers were all the damage done against Barons starter Tyler Schweitzer (W, 3-4) who finished with a quality start. Schweitzer tossed six innings and allowed three runs on seven hits.

Rocket City got within two in the eighth as infielder Sam Brown plated a run on a ground out to first to make it 6-4. The Trash Pandas had at second and third with two away, however designated hitter Ben Gobbel's deep drive to right-center died on the warning track with a fly out.

Birmingham got the win behind a three-hit game from Hackenberg. Moore paced both teams with his four-hit game while Brown provided a pair of his own.

The Trash Pandas will aim to retake the series lead on Saturday for Space Night sponsored by SAIC. Saturday's game will also serve as MiLB's Game of the Day. First pitch is set for 6:35 CT. Josh Caray will have the call on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7-2 FM HD-2, WAAY 31.6 The Grio and streaming on MiLB.TV, the MLB App, and Bally Live!

Probable Starters: George Klassen (RCT) vs. Noah Shultz (BIR)

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.