Miller Masterful in 2-1 Wahoos' Win

August 9, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Pearl, Miss. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos continued a successful road trip on Friday night, putting together a dominant pitching performance in a 2-1 win over the Mississippi Braves.

Jacob Miller (W, 1-0) earned his first Double-A win a day before his 21st birthday, scattering two singles over 5.0 scoreless innings to lead the Pensacola pitching effort. The Blue Wahoos improved to 7-2 on their longest road trip of the year and, at 59-45 overall, are a season-high 14 games above the .500 mark.

Drue Hackenberg (L, 1-2), who delivered a 16-strikeout masterpiece at Blue Wahoos Stadium in July, was nearly as good in his encore performance but fell victim to poor run support. The Blue Wahoos jumped ahead 1-0 in the first, turning a Jakob Marsee walk and stolen base into a run on an RBI single from Graham Pauley, and held the lead the rest of the night.

The Blue Wahoos added another run in the seventh on a Jacob Berry sacrifice fly, and that insurance proved vital as Mississippi's David McCabe hit a solo homer off Anderson Pilar in the bottom of the inning to cut the Pensacola lead to 2-1.

Matt Pushard contributed a scoreless eighth before Dale Stanavich (S, 2) locked down the win with a 1-2-3 ninth.

The Blue Wahoos kept pace with the first-place Biloxi Shuckers, who beat the Biscuits 11-1 in Montgomery and remain 2.0 games ahead of Pensacola in the South Division with 32 games remaining in the regular season.

The series in Mississippi continues on Saturday. First pitch from Trustmark Park is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT, with a live audio broadcast beginning at 6:00 available on BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app. Fans can watch Mississippi's video broadcast on Bally Live or with a subscription to MLB.tv.

