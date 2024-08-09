Kuehner, Lineup Dominate in 11-1 Shuckers Win Over Biscuits

MONTGOMERY, AL - Behind a career-high 10-strikeout performance from starter Tate Kuehner and a grand slam from Lamar Sparks, the Biloxi Shuckers (53-50, 23-13) rolled to an 11-1 win over the Montgomery Biscuits (60-46, 20-17) at Riverwalk Stadium on Friday night. Of the Shuckers' 11 runs, 10 came with two outs, including Sparks' grand slam and a three-run home run from Connor Scott. It marked the eighth time in Shuckers franchise history that the lineup recorded at least 10 RBI with two outs and the second time this season.

The Shuckers started the scoring with two outs in the second when Casey Martin cashed in with an RBI single, giving Biloxi a 1-0 lead. They later extended the lead to 5-0 with two outs in the fifth on a grand slam from Lamar Sparks to left, the Shuckers' third of the season. In the sixth, the Shuckers poured it on with RBI singles from Darrien Miller and Eric Brown Jr. before Connor Scott's three-run blast made it 10-0, all coming with two outs. In the seventh, Brock Wilken drove an RBI single into center, scoring Dylan O'Rae, and giving the Shuckers an 11-0 lead.

While the lineup dominated, Shuckers' starter Tate Kuehner starred in his second Double-A start. The lefty used a strikeout to record each of his first seven outs before a third-inning double play ended the streak. Over five shutout innings, Kuehner set a career-high with 10 strikeouts, allowed one hit and worked around three walks. It marks the fifth 10-strikeout game by a Shuckers pitcher in 2024, joining Jacob Misiorowski and Logan Henderson, who each recorded two.

The Biscuits scored their only run of the game in the bottom of the seventh off an RBI single from Tanner Murray that made it 11-1. Kuehner (2-0) earned the win for the Shuckers while Sean Hunley (4-2) took the loss for the Biscuits.

Brock Wilken (2-for-5), Connor Scott (3-for-4) and Lamar Sparks (3-for-4) each tallied multiple hits for the Shuckers. Sparks (4) and Scott (3) each tallied multiple RBI and set season-highs.

The series continues on Saturday night at Riverwalk Stadium with K.C. Hunt set to make his Double-A debut for the Shuckers against a starter to be announced for the Biscuits. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Riverwalk Stadium. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:45 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

