McCabe Blasts First Double-A Homer in Loss to Wahoos

August 9, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - David McCabe his first Mississippi Braves home run, but it wasn't enough in a 2-1 loss to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Friday night at Trustmark Park. Drue Hackenberg (L, 1-2) allowed one run over 6.0 innings in a quality start.

Pitching was dominant in game four of the set, with the Blue Wahoos (21-15, 59-45) grabbing a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Hackenberg issued one of his two walks to Jacob Marsee to start the game; then, with two outs, Graham Pauley brought him with a single to center.

Hackenberg struck out the side in the first inning and had six on the night. The Atlanta Braves ninth-ranked prospect yielded two hits over his third Mississippi quality start. Pensacola starter Jacob Miller (W, 1-0) notched his first Double-A win in his second outing, tossing 5.0 scoreless innings. The Wahoos tacked on another run in the seventh inning on a Jacob Berry sacrifice fly to go up 2-0.

McCabe finally dented the scoreboard for the M-Braves (17-20, 48-57) with a towering solo home run to start the bottom of the seventh inning. The ball ended up on top of the Farm Bureau Grill in right field and was his first home run in almost a calendar year, with his last coming on August 18, 2023, while playing for High-A Rome. McCabe had Tommy John Surgery in February and was activated for the first time this season on July 30.

Trey Riley had an impressive outing out of the M-Braves bullpen, striking out two over 1.1 innings and getting out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh. Jorge Juan struck out two and walked one over a scoreless top of the ninth inning.

Yolbert Sanchez collected his fourth straight two-hit game in Friday's loss. The M-Braves dropped to 2-8 on the current homestand and fell to 6.5 games back of Biloxi in the South Division standings.

Game five of the six-game series between Mississippi and Pensacola is on Saturday night at Trustmark Park. The first pitch is set for 6:05 pm with M-Braves RHP Ian Mejia (7-4, 3.12) facing off against Blue Wahoos LHP Robby Snelling (2-8, 5.74). Coverage begins at 5:50 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

Saturday's Promotions:

Post-Game Fireworks: Stay after the game for another exciting Post-Game Fireworks Show by Word of Life Church.

Gold Glove Charities Night: All players and coaches will wear specialty jerseys, each adorning the name of a child fighting cancer. The children participating are mainly from Batson Children's Hospital. Gold Glove volunteers will auction off these jerseys on the stadium concourse during the game via silent auction. 100% of proceeds go to Pediatric Cancer Research. Help the M-Braves strike out Pediatric Cancer with Gold Glove Charities!

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting mississippibraves.com or call the box office to book your group at 888-BRAVES4.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.