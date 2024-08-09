Biscuits Fall to Shuckers 11-1 on Friday Night

August 9, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits' Chandler Simpson on game night

(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Matt Austin) Montgomery Biscuits' Chandler Simpson on game night(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Matt Austin)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (60-46, 20-17) fell 11-1 to the Biloxi Shuckers (53-50, 23-13) on Friday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Biloxi ripped off 10 runs from the fifth through seventh inning. Lamar Sparks hit a grand slam and Connor Scott added a three-run homer. Tate Kuehner struck out a career high 10 batters in his second Double-A start.

Montgomery's lone run came in the seventh inning. Dominic Keegan tripled off the top of the left-field wall, and Tanner Murray singled into right field to make it 11-1.

Chandler Simpson was a bright spot, notching three hits and reaching base four times in the loss. He added two stolen bases to bring his MiLB-leading total to 82 on the season.

The fifth game of the series is on Saturday night at Riverwalk Stadium. A starter to be named will make the start for Montgomery while K.C. Hunt is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:05pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.