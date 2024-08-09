Barons Comeback Falls Short 7-5 at Rocket City on Thursday Night

Barons comeback fall short as the Rocket City Trash Pandas win 7-5 over the Birmingham Barons before 2,950 at Toyota Field on Thursday night. After trailing 7-0 after seven innings, the Barons scored five runs in the final two innings but came up short in the loss.

Starting pitcher Juan Carela (0-1, 6.00) took the loss in the game, going 3.0 innings, giving up three hits, two earned runs, and a walk with five strikeouts in his first start for the Barons this season. The Barons bullpen struggled as they gave up five innings in relief.

After trailing 7-0 going into the top of the eighth inning, Terrell Tatum walked; Jacob Gonzalez grounded out but moved Tatum to second base. Wilfred Veras singled, and Tatum scored in the play. Michael Turner walked, Adam Hackenberg walked, and Mario Camilletti singled to left field, scoring Veras and Turner. With those runs, the Barons still trailed though 7-3.

In the top of the ninth inning, Tatum singled, Veras walked, and DJ Gladney scored Tatum with an RBI single to right field. Turner singled on a line drive to right field, scoring Veras, and the Barons cut the lead to 7-5, but a ground out to the Trash Pandas shortstop ended the game and the Baron's rally.

Tatum went 2-for-4 with two runs and his 26th stolen base of the season. Veras was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Turner went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI, and Comilletti went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

