Rosier, McDonough Hit Back-To-Back Homers in 6-1 Win

July 6, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - Two Sea Dogs blasted home runs in Portland's 6-1 (6-2, 47-31) win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (3-5, 38-39) on Thursday night. Portland remains in first place of the Northeast Division in the Eastern League.

Corey Rosier and Tyler McDonough hit back-to-back home runs while Matthew Lugo had a perfect day at the plate going three-for-three. Hunter Dobbins matched a career-high ten strikeouts in 5.2 innings pitched before Jacob Webb and Joe Jones combined for 2.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen to propel the Portland win.

Alex Binelas put Portland on the board first in the bottom of the second with an RBI double (13) to score Matthew Lugo. Corey Rosier extended the lead with a two-run home run (4) to right field, his second homer of the series and Portland led 3-0. Tyler McDonough then came to the plate and went back-to-back blasting one to the batter's eye to record his third homer of the season.

Jaylen Palmer put Binghamton on the board with a solo home run to left field in the top of the fifth inning.

Lugo scored from second base on a wild pitch in the bottom of the sixth to extend the lead before Binelas scored on a double steal (6) to make it 6-1 Portland.

Portland starter RHP Hunter Dobbins (2-1, 2.81 ERA) earned the win after pitching 5.2 innings allowing one run on four hits while walking two and matching a career-high ten strikeouts. RHP Jacob Webb (8) was issued the hold after tossing 1.1 scoreless innings allowing no hits while walking one and striking out one. The loss went to Binghamton starter RHP Junior Santos (3-7, 6.54 ERA) after pitching 5.1 innings allowing six runs on eight hits while walking two and striking out eight.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field tomorrow, July 7, 2023 to host the Binghamton Rumble Ponies for game four of a six-game series. First pitch for game four is slated for 6:00pm. Binghamton will start RHP Jose Chacin (1-4, 5.40 ERA) while the arm for Portland has yet to be announced.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.