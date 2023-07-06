Binghamton Falls to Sea Dogs on Thursday

PORTLAND, ME - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (3-5, 38-39) fell to the Portland Sea Dogs 6-1 on Thursday night at Hadlock Field.

The Ponies only run was scored on Jaylen Palmer's solo homer over the Maine Monster in left field in the fifth inning.

Portland (7-2, 42-36) got to Junior Santos early, putting up a four-spot in the second inning. Four batters reached and scored in a row. Matthew Lugo was hit by a pitch and Alex Binelas then drilled an RBI double to make it 1-0. Corey Rosier (2-run) and Tyler McDonough (solo) then hit back-to-back homers to give Portland a 4-0 lead.

Down 4-0 in the fifth inning, Palmer cranked his second home run in six games at the Double-A level to make it 4-1.

Portland added two more runs in the sixth. Lugo scored from second base on a wild pitch that hit the brick of the backstop behind the plate to make it 5-1. With runners on first and third base, McDonough stole second base and Binelas came into score as Matt O'Neill threw down to second to try and throw out McDonough. Both runners were safe, which made it 6-1.

The Ponies' bullpen continued to shine. Dylan Hall tossed 1.2 perfect frames with two strikeouts and Marcel Rentería faced the minimum over an inning, as he started a 1-6-3 double play.

The Rumble Ponies will continue their series with the Sea Dogs on Friday night. First pitch is set for 6:00 PM and pregame coverage gets underway at 5:45 PM on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

Postgame Notes: Branden Fryman extended his hitting streak to 12 games, which is the second-longest for a Binghamton hitter this year...Wyatt Young extended his hitting streak to four games and Rowdey Jordan extended his hitting streak to three games...Brandon McIlwain was hit by a pitch for a team-leading 12th time this season.

