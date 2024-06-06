Ronaldo Damus Earns Nomination for Player of the Month

June 6, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release









Ronaldo Damus with Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Colorado Springs, CO (June 6th, 2024) - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and the USL Championship officially announced today that Ronaldo Damus has been nominated for Player of the Month.

Damus, 23, has not only earned five goals in three games, but he also exhibited impressive attacking skills, by having twelve shots on target. This forward holds a passing accuracy of 81.4% and has created nine key passes.

The Switchbacks will be on the road for next week's game as they play on June 8th against Memphis 901 FC. Then mark your calendars for June 15th as the Switchbacks play at Weidner Field for a Father's Day Celebration as they take on Orange County SC!

