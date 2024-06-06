Memphis 901 FC's Marlon Nominated for USL Championship Player of the Month
June 6, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Memphis 901 FC News Release
Memphis, TENN. - Memphis 901 FC forward Marlon has been nominated for USL Championship Player of the Month for May.
The Brazilian attacker was a key piece in an undefeated month for the club with five goals and three assists in four matches. Marlon leads the club with five goals and five assists this season.
Voting in the Championship Player of the Month Award will be conducted by the following three voting bodies:
A fan vote on USLChampionship.com will comprise 51 percent of the poll. The fan vote will run through Monday, June 10 at 12 p.m. ET.
The USL Technical Committee's ballots comprise 25 percent of the poll.
The USL National Media Panel's ballots comprise 24 percent of the poll.
Fans can vote on the USL Championship's official website.
Memphis returns to AutoZone Park on Saturday, June 8 to face Colorado Springs Switchback FC at 7:30 p.m. CT. The match kicks off a run of three home matches in seven days.
For more information on Memphis 901 FC, visit https://www.memphis901fc.com and follow the club on social media on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
