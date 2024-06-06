El Paso Locomotive FC Beat San Antonio FC 1-0 on the Road

June 6, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC picked up a massive result on the road Wednesday night, beating in-state rivals San Antonio FC 1-0 to register its third win of the season.

After a scoreless first half, Locomotive would break the deadlock in the 65â². Defender Brandan Craig would step up to take the free kick and struck the ball with precision past the SAFC wall to drive it into the net.

Despite SAFC amping up the offensive pressure, Locomotive would hold out to see the win through and pick up another three points, the second win in three matches under recently appointed Head Coach Wilmer Cabrera.

The Locos will now have 10 days of rest before returning to action at home next Saturday, June 15 against Phoenix Rising FC, a game which will see the club hand out 1,500 free edition Locos baseball jerseys when gates open at 6 p.m. MT! Tickets for the match can be purchased at eplocomotivefc.com/tickets.

NOTES

With their win tonight, El Paso snapped a six-match winless streak against San Antonio FC that dated back to August 8, 2021.

The win at Toyota Field is El Paso's first since July 28, 2021 (2-1 W) and second win at SAFC overall (2-2-2 at San Antonio).

Tonight's win is El Paso's third in its past five matches.

The last time San Antonio lost a match at home was on July 22, 2023 (1-0 to Miami FC).

Defender Brandan Craig registered his first Locomotive goal with his game-winner. It's El Paso's first free kick goal of the year.

Goalkeeper Ramon Pasquel made his Locomotive league debut with his start in goal.

Veteran defender Eder Borelli made his first league appearance this season, donning the captain's armband.

Defender Tony Alfaro picked up his eighth yellow card of the season and will be suspended for one-match on caution accumulation.

El Paso made 6 changes from their last USL Championship match, their most from one match to another this season.

El Paso now move up to 11th in the Western Conference (3-9-2, 11 points).

FORECAST: 94ºF, cloudy

ATTENDANCE: 5,805

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP - Brandan Craig (65â²)

SA - N/A

LINEUPS

ELP - (4-4-1-1) Ramon Pasquel, Javier Nevarez (Ricardo Zacarias 61â²), Miles Lyons, Noah Dollenmayer, Tony Alfaro (Brandan Craig 84â²), Eder Borelli-C (Nick Hinds 54â²), Bolu Akinyode, Liam Rose (Jeremy Garay 89â²), Eric Calvillo, Tumi Moshobane (Yuma 89â²), Justin Dhillon

Subs Not Used: Javier Garcia, Petar Petrovic

SA - (4-4-2) Kendall McIntosh, Mitchell Taintor, Kendall Burks, Carter Manley (Adriel Padilla 9â²), Hugo Mbongue (Jose Mulato 51â²), Richard Windbichler, Jorge Hernández, Luke Haakenson, Juan Agudelo, Jake LaCava, Kameron Lacey (Izaiah Garza 84â²)

Subs Not Used: Landry Walker, Eduardo Fernandez, Brandon Gongora

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP - Liam Rose (Yellow) 23â², Tony Alfaro (Yellow) 30â², Brandan Craig (Yellow) 57â², Ricardo Zacarias (Yellow) 90+6â²

SA - Mitchell Taintor (Yellow) 63â², Jorge Hernandez (Yellow) 78â²

MATCH STATS: ELP | SA

GOALS: 1|0

ASSISTS: 0|0

POSSESSION: 60|40

SHOTS: 10|9

SHOTS ON GOAL: 4|1

SAVES: 1|3

FOULS: 17|11

OFFSIDES: 1|3

CORNERS: 2|3

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC host Phoenix Rising FC at Southwest University Park on Saturday, June 15. The Locos will give away a special edition baseball jersey - which honors club icon Yuma - to the first 1,500 fans through the gates, which open at 6 p.m. MT. Tickets are available at eplocomotivefc.com/tickets. The match is scheduled for kickoff at 7 p.m. MT on ESPN+ and El Paso-Las Cruces CW.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.