Preview: Hounds at Charleston Battery

June 6, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







One of the toughest road trips of the year awaits the Hounds this weekend, as they try to get back on track Saturday night against one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, the Charleston Battery.

The Hounds have dropped two in a row since having a seven-match unbeaten streak end, including a 2-1 loss last week at home against Indy Eleven. That was an harsh result given the course of play, as the Hounds had 68.6 percent of possession and a 24-6 edge in total shots. But the third goal of the year by Danny Griffin was the only chance to get over the line, as Kazaiah Sterling hit the crossbar early and the Hounds had two other shots cleared by defenders off the goal line.

The team will want to continue to play on the front foot, but it will be challenging to do away from home against a Charleston team that is among the best in possession in the Championship, averaging 56 percent of the ball per game.

The Battery thrive off putting opposing teams under pressure. Their 211 shots is the most of any Championship team, and their 27 goals is second in the league behind only Louisville. Nick Markanich leads the Championship with 12 goals after a torrid start to the season, and Matt Myers has six goals for the Battery, who also boast 10 different players with assists already this season, one of whom is former Hounds defender Nate Dossantos, who signed with the Battery as a free agent in the offseason.

As good as the Battery have been to start the season, their recent results have slipped after suffering a shock 2-1 home loss to last-place El Paso and then playing a scoreless draw at Monterey Bay on Wednesday, May 29. But Charleston will be coming in on 10 days' rest, having not played since that California trip, and conditions for the match are expected to be muggy with a high of 88 on Saturday in the South Carolina Lowcountry.

Saturday's match will air live on SportsNet Pittsburgh, immediately after their coverage of the Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Minnesota Twins baseball game. ESPN+ will have the live streaming feed.

Match info

Riverhounds (3-5-4) at Charleston Battery (8-1-4)

Date: Saturday, June 8

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Patriots Point Soccer Complex, Mount Pleasant, S.C.

Odds: Hounds +360 / Draw +270 / Charleston -150

TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh

Streaming: ESPN+

Live statistics: USL Championship Match Center

Live updates: @RiverhoundsSC on Twitter

Match hashtags: #CHSvPIT and #HOUNDTAHN

