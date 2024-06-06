Closing Distance: Community Ties FC Tulsa, L39ION of Los Angeles Together Ahead of Tulsa Tough

TULSA - Despite a 1,400 mile commute, a sense of familiarity rained upon Justin Williams as he watched FC Tulsa's training on Thursday.

Williams, a founder of the cycling group L39ION of Los Angeles, joined his teammates Wednesday as FC Tulsa welcomed the team to its weekday training. In preparation for the Saint Francis Tulsa Tough on Sunday, FC Tulsa exchanged jerseys with L39ION, learned about the team's upbringing and swapped words of wisdom as both teams enter battle this weekend.

For Williams, FC Tulsa's training shed light on the community he's built back home, and the community fostered in the 918.

As a native of Los Angeles, California, Williams and his younger brother, Cory, have built L39ION of Los Angeles into one of the most recognizable teams in United States cycling. With roots stemming from their neighborhood on 39th Street, the siblings have helped push the sport onto the mainstream while providing an opportunity for inclusion and diversity in the sport. At age 13, Justin traded basketballs for bicycle helmets to travel across the world cycling as a teenager. His journey in the sport led him and Cory to Tulsa in 2014.

Ten years later, the Williams' have returned annually, both climbing the ranks at the rigorous course while learning the city's history along the way.

"I didn't know anything about Black Wall Street or anything that happened within the town for most of the years that I've come here," Justin said. "Then, at the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre, my brother and I went one and two on the first stage of the race. So that was an incredibly, incredibly special moment."

Now, as the founders of L39ION of Los Angeles, the Williams continue to come back, both building upon his community and absorbing the culture and community FC Tulsa and the city at-large have forged.

Justin's open-minded ways were no different during Wednesday's training as he, too, is always looking to assemble a strong team.

"At training, we were watching the way that the FC Tulsa guys operate and the communication that they have with each other," Justin said. "It's inspiring and something that we definitely like to take note of, and something we want to be more like.

"It's important to understand looking at a team that's well run and really organized, communicating well, and understanding that they operate and function with the same mindset that we operate with."

FC Tulsa also were all ears during training, with the team learning of L39ION's humble beginnings in the sport.

Head coach Mario Sanchez also took note of the cycling team's strong values.

"I thought this was an amazing introduction for myself and the club to partner with like-minded people," Sanchez said. "I think it's always important for us.

"It was immediate," Sanchez said. "It's amazing to partner with like-minded people, and I'm really proud of the club partnering with organizations and teams like this. The biggest thing as a team - and they're trying to accomplish - is winning championships, similar to us. That's what I love about something like this."

Hardware will be at the top of the docket as L3GION takes to the streets of Tulsa this weekend.

"It's one of the biggest races of the year, but it's also one of the most fun," Justin said. The community comes out and supports this race like almost no other race we have on the calendar. So between that, between Black Wall Street, between being able to hang out with the soccer team, all the good things we get to do. This race is incredibly special to our organization. We look forward to it."

FC Tulsa will be rooting on L39ION this weekend while hosting Tulsa Tough Night on Saturday versus San Antonio FC at 7:30 p.m. at ONEOK Field.

