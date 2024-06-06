FC Tulsa Transfers Justin Portillo to Sacramento Republic

June 6, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA - On Thursday, FC Tulsa announced that the club has agreed to transfer Midfielder Justin Portillo to Sacramento Republic in exchange for an undisclosed transfer fee. FC Tulsa wishes Justin success in the next steps of his career.

