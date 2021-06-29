Rome Braves Announce Roster Moves
June 29, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Rome Braves News Release
ROME, GA - The Rome Braves, High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, have announced two roster moves ahead of tonight's series opener at Wilmington.
Right-handed pitcher Bryce Elder has earned a promotion to Double-A Mississippi. The 2020 fifth-round draft pick has been in Rome all season, starting nine games for the R-Braves. The University of Texas product has struck out 55 batters in 45.0 innings, posting a 2.60 ERA and carrying a 2-1 overall record.
In another move that was finalized late in the day on Friday, June 25, catcher Mitch Calandra, who had been a member of the R-Braves Developmental List, has been added to the active roster. Calandra will wear jersey no. 13 for the Rome Braves.
The Rome roster now has 29 active players, 3 injured, and 1 inactive.
• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...
High-A East League Stories from June 29, 2021
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Rome Braves Announce Roster Moves - Rome Braves
- Bring on Brooklyn - Aberdeen IronBirds
- Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (June 29) - Winston-Salem Dash
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.