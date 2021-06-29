Rome Braves Announce Roster Moves

June 29, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Rome Braves News Release







ROME, GA - The Rome Braves, High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, have announced two roster moves ahead of tonight's series opener at Wilmington.

Right-handed pitcher Bryce Elder has earned a promotion to Double-A Mississippi. The 2020 fifth-round draft pick has been in Rome all season, starting nine games for the R-Braves. The University of Texas product has struck out 55 batters in 45.0 innings, posting a 2.60 ERA and carrying a 2-1 overall record.

In another move that was finalized late in the day on Friday, June 25, catcher Mitch Calandra, who had been a member of the R-Braves Developmental List, has been added to the active roster. Calandra will wear jersey no. 13 for the Rome Braves.

The Rome roster now has 29 active players, 3 injured, and 1 inactive.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from June 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.