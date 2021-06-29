Bring on Brooklyn

As the IronBirds enter their fourth homestand of the 2021 season, it is no secret that wins have become hard earned and hard to come by. After a meteoric start to the season, the IronBirds have slid to 2nd place in the North division and are currently 4.5 behind New York Yankees affiliate, Hudson Valley Renegades. The past ten games, the 'Birds have played .500 ball and still sit at a 25-21 record. The Cyclones have had a tough time adjusting to High-A baseball. With only 16 wins on the season and the second lowest winning percentage in the league, there is a great opportunity for the IronBirds to pounce and win this series.

There may be questions as to why the IronBirds have slid in such a way where they at one point seemed flying high and now - it seems more of a one step forward and two steps back situation. And yes, it can be frustrating. However, the framing of these questions is very important. The Aberdeen IronBirds have seen an incredible amount of player movement this year with 10 players moving out of Aberdeen. This is fantastic news for the Baltimore Orioles minor league system, but can cause a lack of continuity within the individual teams. So, do not be afraid to cheer for the collective, but at the same time be sure to cheer for your "Birds, because they are not done yet.

