Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (June 29)

The Dash take on Greenville for the first game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m..

Winston-Salem Dash (22-26) vs. GREENVILLE DRIVE (24-24)

RHP Kaleb Roper (0-0, 7.56 ERA) vs. RHP Chase Shugart (2-3, 5.95 ERA)

7:05 p.m. - Fluor Field (Greenville, SC)

Game #49

A LOOK AT THE STANDINGS AND WHAT'S UPCOMING

After dropping four of six against the Asheville Tourists, the Dash travel to Greenville to play six straight with the Drive. Winston-Salem trails the Tourists by a half-game, sitting in sixth place ahead of the Hickory Crawdads.

Elsewhere in the standings, the Bowling Green Hot Rods continue their strong play, maintaining a 10-game lead on the Dash. Greensboro, having won seven of their last 10, has crept within four games of first. Rome and Greenville are separated by just a game for third, with Asheville, Winston-Salem, and Hickory bringing up the bottom three spots in the standings.

The Dash have a chance to make up some ground on the Drive with a win in the series, trailing the Drive by two games. Upon returning from South Carolina, the Dash welcome the Hickory Crawdads to Truist Stadium for the second time this year.

CHASE SHUGART: A THIRD LOOK

On the mound for the tenth time this year is Chase Shugart, a former 12th round selection from Texas. The righty went undrafted out of high school, instead pitching out of the bullpen with the Longhorns for his first two collegiate seasons. Midway through his third season, Shugart transitioned to a starting role, and was a key piece that helped propel Texas to the College World Series. The Red Sox liked what they saw from the starter/reliever hybrid, selecting Shugart in the 12th round in 2018.

After pitching eight innings in 2018, Shugart missed part of the 2019 season due to a suspension, coming back and making 16 starts to cap off the '19 season. With a fastball that runs as fast as 94, Shugart throws his heater and slider more often than his changeup, using his three-pitch arsenal to confuse hitters. The right-hander has spent time training with former Dash pitcher Chris Sale, working on location and how to up his effectiveness and locate his changeup.

Shugart made consecutive starts against the Dash earlier this season, combining for five earned runs and 12 hits over 11 innings, striking out seven.

THE HITS KEEP COMING

Coming into the series opener against Greenville, the Dash have two players carrying double-digit hit streaks. Both Ian Dawkins and Lenyn Sosa have eclipsed the double-digit threshold in their hitting streaks, with Dawkins carrying a 10-game streak and Sosa logging a hit in 11 straight. The pair of hitting streaks are the two longest by a Dash hitter this year, with Duke Ellis holding the prior record of nine games earlier this season.

Yolbert Sanchez is nearing the double figure plateau, maintaining an eight-game hitting streak entering the series opener against Greenville. Sanchez has flashed power as well, cracking his first career two homer game against Asheville in the prior series.

THE DASH AND DRIVE: THE SEQUEL

Winston-Salem and Greenville square off for their second head-to-head series of the 2021 campaign Tuesday after the Drive rattled off four straight wins at Truist Stadium from June 10-13.

The Dash jumped ahead 2-0 in the six-game set in Winston-Salem, scoring a pair of 6-4 victories over the Drive - including their largest comeback win of the season on June 8 - to edge Greenville and take the first two games of the series. The Drive bounced back in the following four contests, limiting the Dash to just six runs over the final four games to escape with a series victory.

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

Winston-Salem sends Davis Martin to the mound Wednesday for his 11th start. Martin pitched well in his prior start against Greenville, allowing seven hits and one earned run over five innings, striking out three. Martin maintains a 4.12 ERA in 39.1 innings, punching out 50 on the season.

Yusniel Padron-Artilles earns the start for Greenville in the second game of the series. The righty has worked as both a starter and reliever for the Drive this year and is slated to make his third start and 10th appearance on Wednesday. Padron-Artilles pitched in relief his only time facing the Dash, allowing two earned runs in two innings on June 10, punching out two.

