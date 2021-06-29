Dash Drive Greenville off Road in 14-5 Victory

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Armed with a potent offense, The Winston-Salem Dash defeated the Greenville Drive 14-5 on Tuesday night in the first of six games at Fluor Field.

Winston-Salem shook up Greenville starter Brian Van Belle with an early offensive barrage. Luis Curbelo knocked a three-run homer in the first inning to put the Dash ahead early. The home run marked the ninth of the season for Curbelo.

The Dash moved further ahead in the second frame. Gunnar Troutwine led off with a double and A.J. Gillfollowed with a single. Troutwine scored on a sacrifice fly to center from Ian Dawkins and Gill followed on a two-bagger from Yoelqui Cespedes. Cespedes was driven in on a base knock from Yolbert Sanchez. Winston-Salem held a hefty 6-0 edge by the end of the second inning.

Greenville began to battle in the third inning, testing Dash starter Kaleb Roper. Roper dealt a leadoff walk to Dom D'Alessandro, who sped home on a double to center field from Christian Koss. Koss touched the plate on a soft liner to right off the bat of Cameron Cannon, moving the score to 6-2.

Winston-Salem tallied another run in the top of the fifth as Gunnar Troutwine doubled for the second time on the evening and scored on a double by Johan Cruz.

The Dash pushed two more across in the seventh as Travis Moniot launched his fifth home run of the year- a two-run blast to move the Dash further ahead 9-2.

Greenville roughed Cooper Bradford up in the home half of the eighth as Ricardo Cubillan singled and took third on a double by Cole Brannen. Brannen and Cubillan scored on a triple to right field from Christian Koss and closed the deficit 9-4.

Winston-Salem answered in the ninth inning as Gunnar Troutwine and Johan Cruz led off with back-to-back walks. Troutwine scored on a double by Yoelqui Cespedes. Cespedes and Cruz came home on a base hit by Lenyn Sosa. Sosa then crossed home on a fielding error hit into by Luis Curbelo. By the middle of the ninth inning, the Dash enjoyed a 14-4 lead.

Tyreque Reed popped one over the wall in the home half of the ninth to close in 14-5, but the Dash emerged victorious.

Dash reliever Declan Cronin (1-1) was credited with the win, while Brian Van Belle (1-3) suffered the loss for Greenville.

The victory in the series opener pushes the Dash ahead 1-0 against the Drive. The two teams go head-to-head again on Wednesday night with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.

