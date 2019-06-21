Rodriguez Collects Milestone Win, Rox Sweep Larks in North Dakota

Bismarck, ND - Trevor Koenig (St. Cloud State) earned the win on the mound while allowing just one earned run as St. Cloud (14-11) beat Bismarck (14-11) by a final score of 8-2, earning the sweep on the road. In the victory, Rox Field Manager Augie Rodriguez moved into the top five of all-time winningest managers in Northwoods League history.

The Rox broke the scoreless tie in the top of the fourth inning when Cam Kline (Minnesota State-Mankato) scored Jordan Barth (Augustana) on a ground ball to shortstop.

Barth would score one of three runs in the top of the sixth inning as he scored on a defensive error. Landon Stephens (Miami-Ohio) would later score Hance Smith (California-Berkeley) on a sac-fly to center field. The last run came from Kline, who singled into right field and scored Brendan Tinsman (Wake Forest).

Two more runs were scored in the top of the seventh inning. Ben Carew (Kent State) scored the first run on a wild pitch, scoring from third base. The other came off the bat of Barth, who scored Gus Steiger (South Dakota State) on a ground ball to shortstop.

The final two runs of the game scored by the Rox came in the top of the eighth inning. Smith blooped a single into right field that scored Carew from second base. Steiger scored the eighth and final run of the game on a wild pitch.

Following the strong start from Koenig, Richie Holetz (Nebraska-Omaha), Justin Simanek (Southeastern Louisiana) and Blake Stelzer (Concordia-St. Paul) all saw action out of the bullpen.

The Rox now open a home-and-home series with the Willmar Stingers, beginning on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. from Bill Taunton Stadium.

St. Cloud will be back at home on Sunday against the Willmar Stingers with a 4:05 p.m. first pitch time. It's Books and Baseball Day presented by the Initiative Foundation and United Way. The first 200 families with a child five and under receive a book and will have the opportunity to read with the players on the field starting at 3:05 p.m. and concluding at 3:30 p.m. It's also a Coborn's Kids Day as children will have the chance to run the bases after the game and get autographs on the field from players and coaches.

