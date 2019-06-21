Rafters Close Series with Booyah in Green Bay

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - After taking both games in a Thursday doubleheader at home, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (15-9) look to finish out a sweep with game three on the road against the Green Bay Booyah (12-12).

Wisconsin Rapids rode a complete-game, five-strikeout performance by Gareth Stroh to shut out the Booyah 7-0 in game one. In the nightcap, Edarian Williams hit a leadoff solo home run to left field in the bottom of the seventh to walk it off 2-1 for the Rafters. Neil Abbateillo had seven strikeouts in 6.2 innings and Brayden Bonner secured the final out to get the win for Rapids.

Anthony Galason went 4-for-6 on the day with an RBI and Edarian Williams finished the doubleheader 3-for-6 with an RBI as well. The Rafters hold a 2.5 lead over the Wisconsin Woodchucks for second place in the Great Lakes West Division and trail the Madison Mallards by two games.

Zack Hunsicker is expected to start for Wisconsin Rapids. Through four appearances, Hunsicker has a 9.44 ERA and an 0-1 record in 6.2 innings. The Booyah are projected to start Will Saxton, who has a 3.60 ERA and a 1-2 record.

The Rafters travel to Lakeshore for a two-game set with the Chinooks. The team's next home game at Historic Witter Field will be Tuesday, June 25, for Skyward Educators Appreciation Night and an appearance by former Green Bay Packer and NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Kramer.

