Rafters Drop Series Finale with Booyah

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (15-10) threatened, but came up short in the series finale against the Green Bay Booyah (13-12) 6-4 on Friday.

The Booyah opened the scoring in the bottom of the first on an RBI single. Wisconsin Rapids answered with a run walked home in the second to tie it and an RBI double in the third by CJ Willis to give them a 2-1 lead.

Green Bay retook the lead with a pair of runs in the fourth inning and added another in the fifth to lead 4-2. A couple more runs were walked home an inning later to extend the Booyah lead to 6-2. The Rafters closed the gap a bit with two runs on RBIs by Edarian Williams and Jake Dunham, but ultimately couldn't complete the comeback as they fell 6-4.

Rafters Starter Zack Hunsicker gets the loss in four innings of work and Green Bay's Luke Wallner gets the win in relief. The Rafters won this three-game series two games to one and lead the season series 4-2.

The Rafters travel to Lakeshore for a two-game set with the Chinooks. The team's next home game at Historic Witter Field will be Tuesday, June 25, for Skyward Educators Appreciation Night and an appearance by former Green Bay Packer and NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Kramer.

