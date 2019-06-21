Booyah Score Six Times in Win over Rapids

Ashwaubenon, WI - The bats finally came alive at home in a 6-4 win over the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, snapping Green Bay's three game losing skid.

The Booyah struck first in the first inning, with Justin Greene scoring on an RBI single from Nick Kreutzer. Kreutzer finished the day 2-3, picking up two singles. The Booyah only let the lead go one time, and came back to score five runs in three innings. Blaise Maris recorded two hits, scoring one run and having a perfect fielding percentage behind the plate. Cooper Morrison went 1-3, picking up two walks and scoring once on the night.

On the mound, Will Saxton started for Green Bay, going two innings and giving up one run. Logan Lee also went two innings, giving up one hit and one run. Picking up the win for Green Bay was Luke Wallner, evening his record at 1-1 on the season. Wallner went three innings, gave up two runs for the first time all season out of the bullpen. Chandler Ingram was the fourth pitcher of the game for Green Bay, going an inning and two-thirds, retiring the first five batters he faced. Tanner Lane came in to close the game out in the ninth, recording one out and picking up the save for the Booyah.

Green Bay looks for a win streak to start tomorrow on the road at Fond du Lac. The Dock Spiders (11-14), send Jon Young to the mound. Young takes on Chris Jefferson for the Booyah, and first pitch is slated for a 6:35 p.m. start time.

