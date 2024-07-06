Rodden Homers But Travs Fall in Frisco

Rodden Homers But Travs Fall in Frisco

July 6, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Arkansas Travelers News Release


Frisco, TX - Brock Rodden smacked his second home run in 10 games with Arkansas but the Travelers were dropped by the Frisco RoughRiders, 8-2 on Friday night. The RoughRiders posted three multi-run innings in the game and held Arkansas to just five hits. Hogan Windish had a two-hit game including a double. Winston Santos was the winner for Frisco working five innings.

Moments That Mattered

* Hogan Windish doubled, went to third on a passed ball and then scored on a wild pitch in the fourth inning, cutting Frisco's lead to one.

* In the bottom of the fourth, the Riders cashed three straight walks when Alejandro Osuna cleared the bases with a triple. He scored a batter later on a sacrifice fly.

Notable Travs Performances

* 1B Hogan Windish: 2-4, run, 2B

* RHP Travis Kuhn: IP, K

News and Notes

* Travs starter Michael Morales was making his Double-A debut after a promotion earlier this week.

* Arkansas has not led in either of the two games in Frisco.

Up Next

The series wraps up on Saturday night with RHP Juan Mercedes (3-3, 2.85) making the start against RHP Emiliano Teodo (4-2, 1.87). First pitch set for 7:05 pm. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

