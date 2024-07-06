Frisco Foils Travs in Finale
July 6, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Arkansas Travelers News Release
Frisco, TX - The Arkansas Travelers were stymied in the finale of their series with the Frisco RoughRiders, dropping a 7-1 decision on Saturday night. The RoughRiders hit a pair of early homers before Juan Mercedes settled in and worked six innings. Emiliano Teodo and three Frisco relievers held the Travs to just four hits on the night with Blake Rambusch scoring the lone run after an eighth inning triple.
Moments That Mattered
* Cody Freeman hit a two-out, two-run homer in the opening inning to open the scoring.
* Cooper Johnson added a solo homer with two out in the second to make it a three-run deficit for the Travs.
Notable Travs Performances
* CF Blake Rambusch: 1-2, BB, run, 3B
* RHP Troy Taylor: IP, 2 K
News and Notes
* Harry Ford made his first career start in left field and recorded put outs on four fly ball chances.
* The three game slide for the Travs matches their longest skid of the season.
Up Next
After two days off the Travelers open a six games series at Midland on Tuesday night with LHP Brandyn Garcia (0-0, 0.00) making the start against RHP Gunnar Hoglund (8-4, 3.05). First pitch is set for 6:30 pm. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.
