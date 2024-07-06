Wind Surge Home Run Trio Too Little, Too Late in Series Finale at Tulsa

July 6, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Wichita Wind Surge hit three home runs on the road yet fell 7-4 against the Tulsa Drillers in the series finale. Wichita has lost four straight games dating back to Thursday, including being swept in all three games at ONEOK Field this weekend.

Carson McCusker worked a full count before cranking his seventh home run of the season, a solo shot, to deep left field in the top of the second.

Just four runners would reach second base safely across the next four innings between both sides. Dalton Rushing nearly got caught in a rundown between first and second, yet evaded a tag after the ball dropped with two outs in the bottom of the sixth. The Drillers catcher being safe was important, as on the next pitch, Damon Keith blasted a double to the right-center alley, allowing Rushing to come around all the way from first to tie the game 1-1.

Bubba Alleyne brought home two more for Tulsa on a triple to the right field wall after the stretch in the bottom of the seventh, later sliding across the plate himself on a Yeiner Fernandez sacrifice fly to center. Rushing then added Drillers run number four in the frame on an RBI single to right for a 5-1 Tulsa lead. Two more runs for the home team scored in the home half of the eighth on a double by Alex Freeland to right field, which the switch hitter batting lefty pulled with two outs.

Jorel Ortega smacked a solo home run, his fifth of the year, on the first pitch he saw to left field to begin the bottom of the ninth. Jeferson Morales also yanked a two-run blast out of the yard, number five this season, to put the Wind Surge within three before the following two batters were retired to end the game.

Cody Laweryson is now even at 1-1 on the season after taking the loss. The 6'4" right-hander gave up four earned runs on three hits and two walks with two strikeouts in his lone inning of relief back in the seventh.

The Wind Surge have their final series before the All-Star Break on the road against the Springfield Cardinals, starting Tuesday, July 9, at Hammons Stadium, with a 7:05 PM first pitch. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM, windsurge.com, or watch them online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.