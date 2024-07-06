Riders Take Down Travelers 7-1, Earn Series Win

July 6, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders defeated the Arkansas Travelers 7-1 on Saturday evening from Riders Field.

Frisco (8-4, 52-29) jumped ahead early against Arkansas (6-6, 42-38) starter Juan Mercedes (3-4) when Cody Freeman belted his team-leading tenth homer of the season, driving in Keyber Rodriguez.

Leading 2-0 in the bottom of the second, Cooper Johnson then delivered a 418-foot blast to left, extending the RoughRiders lead to 3-0.

Emiliano Teodo (5-2) sat down the first eight batters he faced, striking out three. The Travelers picked up their first base runner with two outs in the top of the third on the only walk issued by the righty all evening.

Alejandro Osuna, who doubled in the third inning, laced a triple to right and later scored on an error to give the Riders a 4-0 lead in the fifth.

Teodo exited after 5.2 innings of scoreless, two-hit baseball in which he issued just one walk and struck out seven.

In the bottom of the sixth, Freeman singled to mark the first single of the night for the Riders. Through the first five innings, the Frisco offense tallied two doubles, a triple and two homers.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, the RoughRiders notched five straight hits to add three runs. RBI singles from Osuna, Rodriguez and Maximo Acosta pushed the Frisco lead to 7-0.

The Travelers scratched a run across against Antoine Kelly in the top of the eighth, using a leadoff triple by Blake Rambusch and an RBI groundout by Harry Ford to break up the shutout.

Seth Clark worked a scoreless ninth inning to secure the 7-1 win, giving Frisco a series win over Arkansas.

Offensively, the RoughRiders collected 11 hits with six of them being for extra bases. Osuna led the way with three hits as Rodriguez, Freeman and Johnson each logged a pair of knocks.

After two days off, the RoughRiders open a six-game homestand against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals) at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9th. RHP Josh Stephan (2-4, 4.36) will take the mound for the Riders against RHP Luinder Avila (6-4, 4.21) for the Naturals.

The Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the World Series champion Texas Rangers, host their eighth homestand of the season with a stacked week full of promotional events spanning from Tuesday, July 9th through Sunday, July 14th against the Royals-affiliated Northwest Arkansas Naturals. The six-game series features First Responders Night, Texas Monthly BBQ Night and Bluey Night.

RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

Texas League Stories from July 6, 2024

