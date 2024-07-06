Mendoza's Blast Caps Comeback, Cards Down Naturals 6-3

July 6, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD, MO - Ramon Mendoza hit a 3-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the 8th inning to break a 3-3 tie as the Cardinals came from behind to defeat the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 6-3 on Saturday night at Hammons Field. The Cardinals have won 6 of their last 7 games.

Decisions:

W: Andrew Marrero (1-1)

L: Cruz Noriega (5-1)

SV: Matt Svanson (12)

Notables:

Mendoza's homer was just his 2nd of the year and his first since April 13 against Wichita at Hammons Field

The longball came an inning after Mike Antico delivered a pinch-hit 2-run single with two outs in the top of the 7th to tie the game at 3-3.

With an RBI single in the 3rd inning, Jimmy Crooks extended his hitting streak to six straight games. He has also driven in a run in five straight games.

Bryan Torres extended his on-base streak to 14 straight games with a walk in the 3rd inning.

The Cardinals have gone 7 games without allowing a home run.

Andrew Marrero picked up his first win of the season with 2.2 scoreless innings in relief of starter Quinn Mathews.

Matt Svanson is 12-for-12 in save opportunities.

