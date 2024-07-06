Sod Poodles Fall in Series Finale

July 6, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







Midland, Texas - Amarillo fell back into the loss column on Saturday night when they fell to the Midland Rockhounds 5-0 in the final game of their series.

Matt Beaty and J.J. D'Orazio had the only hits for the Sod Poodles and Logan Warmoth reached base twice. Spencer Giesting gave up one run over four innings while striking out six. Taylor Rashi threw two innings of scoreless relief.

The Sod Poodles' struggles on offense started in the first when they went down in order, striking out twice against Rockhounds starter, Jack Perkins. Spencer Giesting took the mound looking to bounce back from his previous start against this same Midland team on Monday. He only allowed one run in his outing, but was constantly working around trouble. He gave up a hit and a walk in the first but J.J. D'Orazio threw out a runner trying to swipe second allowing a fly-out to right field to end the inning.

After Beaty grounded out to start the second, the next two Soddies were cut down on strikes. Giesting loaded the bases in the second on a pair of walks and a single, but ultimately escaped without a blemish by striking out the side.

The first base runner for Amarillo was a walk by Logan Warmoth and he collected his fifth steal of the season. Unfortunately, the rest of the Soddies struck out. The first two batters in the bottom half reached but Giesting waltzed around trouble again with a strikeout and a 5-4-3 double play.

Matt Beaty reached on a two-out walk but Ivan Melendez flew out to end the away half of the fourth. Midland would finally cash in against Giesting on a Jeremy Eierman double to make it 1-0. He collected his blank and final strikeout of his four-inning performance.

In the fifth, James Gonzalez replaced Jack Perkins and found similar success against the Soddies order, striking out two in a 1-2-3 inning. Amarillo also went to the bullpen with Taylor Rashi coming in. He allowed a single but that's it in his first inning.

Another quick Sod Poodles inning with a pair of strikeouts was duplicated by Taylor Rashi in the bottom half of the inning.

A one-out single from Matt Beaty ended the combined no-hit bid in the seventh. A double play from Melendez ended the inning. Jake Rice came in to relieve Rashi and pitched a scoreless inning only surrendering a walk.

D'Orazio led off the eighth with a single and a Warmoth walk put the first Sod Poodle in scoring position. A ground out and a strikeout ended the threat. The bottom of the eighth was an outbreak by the Rockhounds offense. Four runs, three hits, three walks and a hit by pitch did the damage. John Matthews came in to get the final out.

Colin Peluse came in to close and sent the Sod Poodles down 1-2-3 to clinch a 5-0 win.

The Sod Poodles will be back in action in San Antonio against the Missions on Tuesday after a couple of days off.

