Rockland Boulders at Sussex County Miners Postponed

May 17, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - Rockland Boulders News Release





Friday's scheduled game between the Rockland Boulders and Sussex County Miners at Skylands Stadium in Augusta, NJ, was postponed due to rain. The game was the season opener for the defending Can-Am champ Miners and did get underway with the hosts holding a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning before rains brought the evening to an early end. A reschedule date has not been announced.

The series returns to Rockland on Saturday night as the Boulders host Sussex County in a 6:30 pm start at Palisades Credit Union Park.

