Life Begins on Opening Day

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Champions open their 2019 season tonight at 7:05 p.m. at RCGT Park against the New Jersey Jackals. The Champions, under first-year manager Sébastien Boucher, are looking to bring another baseball championship to Ottawa after taking home the title in 2016.

The Champions' pitching staff is led by ace pitcher, Gatineau's Phillippe Aumont. Aumont, 30, threw the franchise's first and only no-hitter in 2017. Aumont was a member of the Philadelphia Phillies for three years after being drafted 11th overall in the MLB First-Year Player Draft.

Five other 2018 Champions return to the team for the 2019 season, led by 2018 Can-Am pitcher of the year Jordan Kurokawa. Kurokawa, 27, will start the 2019 season on the injured list. Other returning Champions pitchers include Austin Chrismon, Andrew Cooper, Evan Rutckyj and Miles Sheehan.

Infielder Jordan Caillouet, along with outfielders Steve Brown and Brian Portelli were also members of the 2018 Champions team.

This season, the Champions are putting on a number of promotions for fans. Saturday, May 18, the team will honour victims and volunteers from the region's recent flooding with a pre-game ceremony and words from local politicians. Mayor Jim Watson will say a few words and MPP Jeremy Roberts will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

The Cuban National Team returns to RCGT Park June 14 for a three-game series. On Canada Day, the Champions will open a four-game series against the Shikoku Island All-Stars from Shikoku Island, Japan.

