Can-Am League Game Recaps

May 17, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - Sussex County Miners News Release





Trois-Rivieres 9, Quebec 4 - Box Score

The Trois-Rivieres Aigles scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to break a 4-4 tie and propel them to a 9-4 victory over Quebec. The Aigles had a 4-0 advantage going into the seventh before the Capitales plated four of their own in the top frame to tie up the score.

Trois-Rivieres pounded out 13 hits in the contest with three batters having multi-hit games. Michael Suchy went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with a home run and two RBIs while Raphael Gladu had two hits in five at-bats and plated a pair of runs. David Glaude had a 2-for-5 night for the Aigles.

Tyler Ferguson tossed 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief for Trois-Rivieres and earned the win. Ferguson gave up a hit and struck out two batters in 27 pitches. In total, Quebec had only three hits in the game, all singles.

New Jersey 6, Ottawa 5 (10 Innings) - Box Score

New Jersey plated a pair of runs in the top of the 10th inning to take a 6-4 lead and would hold off a late charge by Ottawa in the bottom frame to win 6-5. The Jackals were down 4-2 in the top of the ninth before scoring two runs to tie the contest at 4-4 and eventually sending it to extra innings.

Conrad Gregor led the way at the plate for New Jersey going 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs. Gregor had a key RBI double in the top of the 10th to give the Jackals the lead for good and then came around to score to add an insurance run.

Richard Stock helped the New Jersey offense going 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs while Jason Agresti chipped in a double and a run scored.

Jackals reliever Reece Karalus tossed two shutout innings with four strikeouts to notch the victory.

For Ottawa in the losing effort, Jiandido Tromp had a 2-for-5 night with an RBI and a run scored.

Rockland at Sussex County (Suspended/Rain - Top 2)

The game between Rockland and Sussex County was suspended due to rain with the Miners leading 1-0 in the top of the second inning. The contest will be completed on Sunday, May 19th beginning at 2:00 PM. The regularly scheduled game will follow the completion of the suspended game and be seven innings in length.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian American League message board...





Canadian American League Stories from May 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.