New Jersey Jackals Unfurl Stars and Striped Studded Lineup of Memorial Day Weekend Festivities

May 17, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - New Jersey Jackals News Release





Little Falls, NJ - Today the New Jersey Jackals are unfurling stars and striped studded plans to blow out two of America's most beloved events, Opening Day and Memorial Day Weekend. Fans will be "jacked" for a weekend bursting at the seams with electrifying baseball, mouthwatering specialty burgers and craft beer, cool giveaways and celebrating community pride as well as the United States military.

Taking place on Friday, May 24 against the Trios Rivieres Aigles at 7:05pm (gates open at 5:05 pm, first pitch 7:05pm) the first 500 fans in attendance will receive a schedule magnet courtesy of State Fair Meadowlands. The colors will be presented by the Knights of Columbus Fairlawn Honor Guard. During the game, fans can chill out at the Fork in the Road beer pub and take in a live performance from local music artist Mike Arnot.

The unofficial beginning of summer celebration continues on Saturday, May 25 (gates open 4:35pm, first pitch 6:05pm) marks the highly-anticipated Memorial Day BBQ & Beerfest. A smorgasbord for carnivores and beer aficionados alike, fans can feast on fully loaded specialty burgers and cool down with over 25 craft beers. The Jackals will wear red USA uniforms that will be auctioned off at the end of the season with proceeds going to the Dorso Community Foundation. Once the "offensive fireworks" on the field are over, fans can kick back to gaze at the sky and be mesmerized by an electrifying fireworks show.

Sunday, May 26 marks the first Family Fun Sunday of the season. Tickets for fans 12 and under only cost $5 and players will sign autographs before the game. Plus kids get to run the bases when the game is over. Bringing the year's Memorial Day Weekend celebration to a close is Military Appreciation Day on Monday, May 27 (gates open 1:05pm, first pitch 2:05pm). To salute our country's armed services, all veterans with proof of ID will get free admission. Plus the first 500 fans will receive a souvenir American flag. More details including ticket purchasing information can be found at www.jackals.com or by calling 973-746-7434.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian American League message board...





Canadian American League Stories from May 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.