Champions Feature New-Look Broadcast Team for 2019

May 17, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - Ottawa Champions News Release





OTTAWA - The Ottawa Champions will have a new broadcast team for the 2019 Can-Am League season.

Dante De Caria and Davide Disipio will handle English play-by-play duties while Mason Detre will host the pre-game and post-game show.

De Caria, 21, enters his first season as the main voice of the team after being the No. 2 broadcaster for the Lansing Lugnuts last year. De Caria previously worked as a Toronto Blue Jays baseball media intern in 2017.

Disipio, 18, joins the broadcast team as a play-by-play broadcaster and analyst. He is currently a radio broadcasting student at Algonquin College and played in the 2013 Little World Series.

Detre, 23, re-joins the Champions radio booth as a pre-game and post-game show host, as well as a fill-in broadcaster for the 2019 season. Detre has been helping the broadcast team since the start of the 2016 season.

On the French side, Maxime Jolicoeur enters his first season as the Champions French play-by-play broadcaster and his third season with the team. Jolicoeur is currently in his last year at the University of Ottawa studying journalism. During the winter months, he is the play-by-play broadcaster for the Gatineau Olympiques, travelling across Quebec and the Maritimes on the team's bus.

All 51 home games will be available on CKDJ 107.9 FM and www.canamleague.tv for the fifth consecutive season.

The Champions broadcast begins 30 minutes prior to each game, while the post-game show goes live for 15 minutes after the game.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian American League message board...





Canadian American League Stories from May 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.