RockHounds Host the Frisco RoughRiders August 22-27
August 22, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Midland RockHounds News Release
In their last two series -at home vs. Arkansas and on the road at San Antonio- the RockHounds played 12 games and won nine of them. In the two defeats at San Antonio (1-0 and 4-3), the 'Hounds scored a total of three runs. In the other 10 games (in which they went 9-1), the RockHounds scored 101 runs.
Cameron Masterman has reached base in 15 consecutive games (.333, three HR & 15 RBI). Both Max Muncy & Jack Winkler have reached base in 11 straight games (with hits in 10 of the 11). Jack is hitting .400, with a home run and 14 RBI in the streak. He had a home run and seven RBI in the series at San Antonio. Max is hitting .348 with three home runs and 10 RBI in his 11-gamer. He is also hitting .368 in 17 games in August.
Needless to say the 'Hounds are hot, and they hope to stay that way as they welcome the Frisco RoughRiders (Double-A, Texas Rangers) into town for a six-game series. Frisco is just one game behind Midland, who is three games behind the first-place Sod Poodles.
Take a look at this week's promotions:
Tuesday (8/22) @6:30PM: Two-for-One Tickets (with coupon from Baskin Robbins)
Wednesday (8/23) @6:30PM: Half price hot dogs for Wiener Wednesday
Thursday (8/24) @7PM: Discounted beverages for Thirsty Thursday
Friday (8/25) @7PM: Rosa's Café Pink Jersey giveaway to the first 1,000 kids & Copa de la Diversión™
Saturday (8/26) @7PM: First Responder's Night & Post-game fireworks
Sunday (8/27) @1PM: 5 tickets for $25 (with coupon from MRT) for Family Sunday
There's only two homestand left of the 2023 season! Reserve your spot here!
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from August 22, 2023
- RockHounds Host the Frisco RoughRiders August 22-27 - Midland RockHounds
- 20th Anniversary Weekend Includes Former RoughRiders - Frisco RoughRiders
- Game Time Changes for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday - Springfield Cardinals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.