Game Time Changes for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

August 22, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







After consultation with experts, the Springfield Cardinals are moving their game times back 30 minutes for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday due to the continuous excessive heat warnings. All three games, as well as Friday, will now be 7:05pm starts, with gates opening at 6:05pm.

Fans are encouraged to hydrate and are reminded they are able to bring in a sealed 20 ounce bottle of water.

