CC Wins with Gusto in Series Opener

August 22, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - C.J. Stubbs and Zach Daniels teamed for six RBIs Tuesday night as the Hooks rolled to a 10-4 win over Springfield at Hammons Field.

Corpus Christi recorded 15 base hits, including six doubles, while posting four-spots in both the fourth and ninth.

Ryan Gusto turned in another stellar start, holding the Cardinals to one run and one hit over five innings of work. Gusto stands 3-1 with a 1.80 ERA over his last nine outings (five starts).

Will Wagner opened the game with a double to right-center field. Two batters later, Daniels cracked a single into right for a 1-0 Hooks lead.

Doubles by Stubbs and Kenedy Corona put CC up, 2-0, in the third.

The Hooks turned a one-run game into a 6-1 edge by sending eight men to bat in the fourth. Chad Stevens cracked a lead-off triple, with J.C. Correa and Luis Aviles Jr. working walks to load the bases. Stubbs cleared them by driving an 0-2 pitch off the wall inside the left-field corner.

Corpus Christi added insurance in the ninth. Wagner's RBI double cashed in a lead-off single from Bryan Arias. Following an RBI single by Corona, Daniels launched a 405-foot opposite field homer to right-center to complete the four-run rally.

Gusto and Diosmerky Taveras was aided by three double plays turned by the Hooks from the fifth through the eighth.

Logan VanWey, who hails from Joplin, MO, stranded two by striking out the side in a scoreless ninth.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.