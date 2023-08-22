20th Anniversary Weekend Includes Former RoughRiders

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders celebrate 20 years of baseball at Riders Field from Sept. 1st-3rd for 20th Anniversary Weekend, including an autograph session with Ian Kinsler, Chris Davis and Derek Holland, during the final homestand of the 2023 regular season that lasts from Aug. 29th to Sept. 10th.

The 20th Anniversary Weekend includes a Chris Young and Josh Jung bobblehead giveaway on Friday, Sept. 1st presented by Whataburger and a pregame alumni autograph session with Kinsler, Davis and Holland on Saturday, Sept. 2nd.

The RoughRiders host the Corpus Christi Hooks in the first six-game series from Aug. 29th to Sept. 3rd, then play on Labor Day, Sept. 4th, to begin a series with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. After a day off on Tuesday, the Riders play five more games against the Naturals through Sept. 10th. Each game is at 7:05 p.m. except for the 6:05 p.m. games on both Sundays and on Monday, September 4th.

The final week of the homestand also features Dallas Stars Night on Sept. 8th, the final Copa Night of the year on Sept. 9th, and Fan Appreciation Night on Sept. 10th for the final home game of the regular season.

Tickets for all games during the homestand and the rest of the season are available now online at RidersBaseball.com, via email at info@ridersbaseball.com, over the phone at (972) 731-9200, or in-person at the RoughRiders box office.

