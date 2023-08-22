RockHounds Takes Series Opener in Midland

August 22, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release







MIDLAND, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders fell to the Midland RockHounds 10-3 in the first game of the series from Momentum Bank Ballpark on Tuesday night.

The RoughRiders (24-22, 55-59) had their opportunities early on the offense side, loading the bases in two of the third three innings, but Midland (26-20, 58-57) struck first with two bases-loaded walks of their own in the first inning to nab the 2-0 lead off of Frisco starter Noah Bremer (0-2).

Frisco didn't find the scoreboard until the third inning when Jax Biggers hit his 10th home run of the season, a solo shot, to make it 2-1. Biggers became the fourth RoughRiders player to reach double digits in homers, joining Thomas Saggese, Evan Carter and Trevor Hauver.

After the RockHounds put three more runs on the board in the bottom of the third, the Riders came back in the fifth with a sacrifice fly from Aaron Zavala and a Josh Hatcher RBI single to pull within two at 5-3.

That score held until the bottom of the eighth when Midland exploded for five runs to blow the game open.

On the offensive side, Carter led the way, doubling twice in a 3-for-4 day with a walk. Hauver and Liam Hicks also reached four times to pace the Frisco lineup which walked a total of seven times.

David Leal (5-5) earned the win for Midland, allowing two runs over 2.1 innings in relief.

The RoughRiders and RockHounds meet for game two of the series at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 23rd. RHP Dane Acker (1-1, 3.00) is poised to take the ball for Frisco against RHP Jack Perkins (0-0, 7.03).

The Riders return home next week to kick off a two-week homestand that starts Tuesday, August 29th against the Corpus Christi Hooks. Get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

