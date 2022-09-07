Rocket City Trash Pandas Reveal 2023 Schedule

The Rocket City Trash Pandas are thrilled to announce the schedule for the 2023 Southern League season. The third season in Trash Pandas history will begin at home for the first time, with Opening Night at Toyota Field scheduled for Thursday, April 6 against the Chattanooga Lookouts.

"The 2022 season has been incredible so far and it's hard to believe it's nearing the end," Trash Pandas Executive Vice President and General Manager Garrett Fahrmann. "As we get ready to finish off a thrilling 2022 season with the first Trash Pandas playoff games at Toyota Field, we are looking forward to working this offseason in preparation for the 2023 season."

Major home dates at Toyota Field include a Memorial Day weekend series against Chattanooga ending on Sunday, May 28, an Independence Day matchup against Chattanooga on Tuesday, July 4, and a season-long 12-game homestand from May 16-28 against Birmingham and Chattanooga.

The full 138-game schedule runs from April 6 through Sunday, September 17 and features 69 home games at Toyota Field and 69 road games against seven Southern League opponents. The Trash Pandas will play 87 total games against North Division rivals Birmingham, Chattanooga, and Tennessee as well as 51 games against South Division foes Biloxi, Mississippi, Montgomery, and Pensacola.

The Trash Pandas will end the first half of the season with a six-game series against Montgomery from June 20-25 and wrap up the regular season with a six-game series at Tennessee from September 12-18. The final home series at Toyota Field is scheduled for September 5-10 vs. Pensacola.

Fireworks will light up the Rocket City sky following all Friday and Saturday home games, as well as on Opening Night on April 6, special Memorial Day Fireworks on Sunday, May 28, and an Independence Day spectacular for a total of 27 postgame fireworks shows in 2023. More weekly promotions return including Ladies Night on Tuesdays, Dog Day Wednesdays, and Kids Run The Bases following each Sunday home game. A full list of promotions will be unveiled in 2023. Game times for the 2023 season will be announced at a later date.

Fans that have booked groups for the 2022 season within our hospitality spaces will have early access to renew for dates during the 2023 season. There is still time to book a group in 2022, with six regular home games remaining at Toyota Field, as well as up to four Southern League playoff games in late September.

