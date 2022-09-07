Biscuits Even Series After Nail-Biter

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Montgomery Biscuits (64-57/36-23) outlasted a tough game against the Rocket City Trash Pandas (76-52/35-24), 5-4, Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium. After five lead changes the Biscuits were able to keep their composure and even the series in a sweaty contest.

In the top of the first, Biscuits starter Evan McKendry retired the Trash Pandas with a pair of strikeouts and a groundout to catcher Zach Humphreys. In the bottom of the inning, Rocket City lefty, Ky Bush (7-3) duplicated this effort retiring the Biscuit side with a pair of strikeouts and a groundout as well.

Biscuits center fielder Kameron Misner delivered the first base hit of the game with a standup double that skated by the right field line. Still in the second and with two outs, Biscuits' left fielder Diego Infante delivered an RBI-double to give the Biscuits the lead first, 1-0.

The slim Montgomery lead did not last long as McKendry surrendered his 13th home run of the season in the bottom of the third. Rocket City left fielder Jeremiah Jackson connected on a three-run shot to center field to put the Trash Pandas on top 3-1.

In the bottom of the fourth, Montgomery got things rolling with a three-run inning. Outfielder Niko Hulsizer blasted a deep two-run home run to left center that was a few feet away of hitting the moving train to tie the game at three. With the home run, Hulsizer ties Misner for most home runs of the season with 16 . After an Infante strikeout, third baseman Johan Lopez delivered the second home run of the inning to improve the lead to 4-3. The home run would also serve as Lopez' first in Double-A.

With momentum swinging in the Biscuits direction, Rocket City second baseman Kyren Paris smashed a 415 foot solo home run to center field that evened the game at four in the top of the fifth. Two games into the series the Trash Pandas have earned all of their 10 runs via home runs.

In the top of the sixth, Biscuits Carlos Garcia (7-1) entered the game and slowed things down for the Trash Pandas as he got the final out to retire the side. In the bottom of the sixth, Misner was able to record his second double of the game. After stealing third, Misner came home after Infante reached on a fielding error that put the Biscuits back in the lead 5-4.

Garcia did well in his appearance not allowing a base hit and recording a walk and strikeout. Entering the ninth, the Trash Pandas did not make it easy for the Biscuits to close out the game. With one out, reliever Trevor Brigden entered for Joe LaSorsa had a tough time getting the final out. Brigden would surrender back-to-back singles to Paris and Bryce Teodosio that had fans hanging on to their seats. Brigden was able to close it out as he struck out Jackson and earned his third save of the season.

With the win the Biscuits now stand 5.5 games above the Mississippi Braves in Second-Half South Division standings with 10 games to go in the season. The Biscuits will look to ride their momentum Thursday when when LHP John Doxakis (2-6) faces RHP Sam Bachman (0-0) for Recycling T-Shirt Giveaway & Thirsty at 6:35 PM CT.

The rest of the series includes Fan Appreciation Night feat. Trash Bag Giveaway at 6:35 PM CT, Space Force/Military Appreciation Night pres. by Alabama Power & MAX Fireworks AT 6:05, and 2023 Schedule Poster Giveaway & Bark in the Park at 3:33 PM CT.

